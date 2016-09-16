On 24 January, teachers and students from Ireland, Romania and Portugal were connected by video to ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet on the International Space Station.

Every year, ESA organises a call with a Space Station astronaut for primary and secondary school teachers, students, scientists and engineers as part of its educational programme.

This year, events were organised in Limerick, Ireland, Timişoara, Romania and Lisbon, Portugal. This picture is from Limerick.

The European Space Education Resource Office design classroom resources – tailored to national school curricula and language – to make technical and scientific subject matter more appealing and effective for teachers and students.

Watch a replay of the event here.

More about ESA’s educational activities here: http://www.esa.int/Education