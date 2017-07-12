Free Search (20655 images)
At 19:57 CEST on 18 July 2017, LISA Pathfinder principal investigator Stefano Vitale sent the final command to the spacecraft, permanently shutting it down after having successfully demonstrated the technology to build ESA's future space observatory for gravitational waves.
Full details via LISA Pathfinder to conclude trailblazing mission
