Mayon lava
- Title Mayon lava
- Released 01/02/2018 1:59 pm
- Copyright contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2018), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO
- Description
Dubbed a perfect volcano because of the symmetry of its cone, Mount Mayon on the island of Luzon in the Philippines is erupting again. With more than 30 eruptions recorded since 1616, it is one of the world’s most active volcanoes. This image, which was captured by the Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission on 30 January, has been processed to show different facets of the eruption. The Sentinel-2 satellites each carry a high-resolution camera that images Earth in 13 spectral bands. Here we see the volcano in natural colour and then in false colour, which by highlighting vegetation in red shows the damage caused by lava. Then two shortwave infrared bands reveal the hot lava spilling from the cone.
- Id 389696
