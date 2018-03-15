The Flight Control and Software Support Teams at ESA's Space Operations Centre in Germany are ensuring that the vital elements are ready for a simulation campaign ahead of the launch of BepiColombo, the ESA-JAXA mission to Mercury in October 2018.

The Flight Control Team rehearsed the post-launch deployment of the Medium Gain Antenna, switching on and checking out the MTM Electric Propulsion System and configuring the spacecraft for cruise mode.

Engineers also checked the Mission Control System, spacecraft simulator, flight control procedures and Operations Control Centre facilities.



The full-scale simulations start on 28 May 2018 and will involve the complete Mission Control Team, including Flight Dynamics colleagues, Project and Industry Support teams and experts from the Estrack network of ground stations.

More information

BepiColombo

BepiColombo operations