To hunt for threatening asteroids, astronomers use traditional telescopes with narrow fields of view – it’s a slow, tedious process.

ESA is developing new ‘flyeye’ telescopes to conduct automated nightly sky surveys.

Up to four Flyeye Telescopes will be located worldwide. Together with sightings from European and international astronomers, Flyeye data will be sent to the International Astronomical Union (IAU)’s Minor Planet Center (USA), the world’s central clearing house for all asteroid sightings.

ESA asteroid experts work with other space agencies and European civil protection authorities to devise mitigation measures. ESA also supports asteroid warning and risk assessment activities at the United Nations, in cooperation with experts from the IAU and worldwide.

More information

http://www.esa.int/ssa-neo

