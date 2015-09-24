Free Search (3170 videos)
Space science: everything starts here
- Title Space science: everything starts here
- Released: 17/08/2016
- Length 00:06:30
- Language English
- Footage Type Animation
- Copyright ESA
- Description
How did it all begin? What are the origins of our planet? To understand our place in the Universe we need to explore space.
Find out how we're doing this with ESA's incredible fleet of space science missions to study our Sun and chart the stars around us, probe the dark matter and dark energy of the Universe, and tour various planets, moons and other small bodies in our Solar System.
