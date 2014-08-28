Free Search (3170 videos)
The Rosetta Legacy
- Title The Rosetta Legacy
- Released: 29/09/2016
- Length 00:05:07
- Language English
- Footage Type Music Clip
- Copyright ESA; Music by Andrew Manson
- Description
Besides its scientific and operational successes, the Rosetta mission has captured the imagination of many people worldwide, stimulating them to produce art and music, and undertake other creative activities with friends and families. Many even made further education or career choices inspired by the mission.
This video features a selection of contributions that were shared on the Rosetta Legacy tumblr in September 2016.
