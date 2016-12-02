Free Search (3170 videos)
Living with Space 4.0
- Title Living with Space 4.0
- Released: 30/11/2016
- Length 00:01:16
- Language English
- Footage Type Animation
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency, Design & Data GmbH, CC BY-ND 3.0 IGO
- Description
From the moment we wake to last thing at night, space science and technology surround us, sometimes without us even noticing: Faster Internet via the Space Data Highway, forecasting our weather, navigating our way, safer air traffic, telemedicine for remote areas, precision farming or natural disaster monitoring - just some of the benefits for us all, depicted in our latest video.
Read more at www.esa.int/CM16
