ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet shares his Christmas plans and wishes on the International Space Station.

Flying 400 km above Earth, astronauts on the International Space Station have a unique experience and vision of our planet that they share in this video. Thomas recounts his memories growing up in Normany, France, and explains what Christmas means to him.

His end-of-year meal was prepared by French chefs – canned of course, there is no way to cook food on the Space Station and includes ox-tongue from his home-region prepared by Thierry Marx, chicken-supreme and for desert, apple gingerbread.