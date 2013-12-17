Free Search (3179 videos)
Preview 2017
- Title Preview 2017
- Released: 05/01/2017
- Length 00:03:48
- Language English
- Footage Type TV Exchanges
- Copyright ESA
After a very exciting 2016, ESA has a busy year ahead.
2017 is going to be a challenging year with many new launches that should show ESA’s excellence: from Earth Observation to Human Spaceflight, Sat Com and Navigation.
2945
2
