SmallGEO/H36W-1 liftoff replay
- Released: 28/01/2017
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA/CNES/Arianespace
The first mission to use ESA's SmallGEO platform, Hispasat 36W-1, is launched from Europe's Spaceport in in French Guiana atop a Soyuz launcher.
SmallGEO is a multipurpose satellite platform capable of accommodating a wide range of commercial telecommunications payloads and missions, from TV broadcasting to multimedia applications, Internet access and mobile or fixed services in a wide range of frequency bands.
Its new, modular and flexible design boosts European industry’s ability to play a significant role in commercial satcoms by easing entry into the lower-mass telecom satellite market.
