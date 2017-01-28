The first mission to use ESA's SmallGEO platform, Hispasat 36W-1, is launched from Europe's Spaceport in in French Guiana atop a Soyuz launcher.

SmallGEO is a multipurpose satellite platform capable of accommodating a wide range of commercial telecommunications payloads and missions, from TV broadcasting to multimedia applications, Internet access and mobile or fixed services in a wide range of frequency bands.

Its new, modular and flexible design boosts European industry’s ability to play a significant role in commercial satcoms by easing entry into the lower-mass telecom satellite market.