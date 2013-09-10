Free Search (3251 videos)
Lithospheric magnetic field
- Title Lithospheric magnetic field
- Released: 21/03/2017
- Length 00:01:29
- Language English
- Footage Type Animation
- Copyright ESA/DTU Space/DLR
- Description
After three years of collecting data, the highest resolution map of Earth’s lithospheric magnetic field from space to date has been released. The dataset combines measurements from ESA’s Swarm satellites with historical data from the German CHAMP satellite using a new modelling technique that allowed scientists to extract tiny magnetic signals from Earth’s outer layer. Red represents areas where the lithospheric magnetic field is positive, while blues show areas where it is negative.
