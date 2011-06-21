Free Search (3249 videos)
Opening of Swarm and CryoSat Science Meetings
- Released: 20/03/2017
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Scientists convened in Banff, Canada on 20 March 2017 to discuss the latest results coming from the three-satellite Swarm mission on Earth’s magnetic field, as well as new information on the planet’s changing ice masses from the CryoSat satellite. Hosted by the Canadian Space Agency, the event also brought together the heads of the two largest Earth observation programmes in the world: from ESA and NASA.
Programme:
Welcome addresses by:
Sylvain Laporte, President of the Canadian Space Agency
Josef Aschbacher, Director of ESA’s Earth Observation Programmes
Michael Freilich, Director of NASA’s Earth Science Division
Professor Ed McCauley, Vice President of the University of Calgary
Followed by keynote addresses:
The Citizen Scientist - A New Era by Eric Franck Donovan
Understanding polar regions with CryoSat by Andrew Shepherd
The International Union of Geodesy and Geophysics by Michael Sideris
