Full replay of the launch coverage of the Sentinel-2B satellite, which lifted off on a Vega rocket from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana at 01:49 GMT (02:49 CET) on 7 March 2017.

Sentinel-2B is one in a fleet of ESA satellites poised to deliver the wealth of data and imagery that are central to Europe’s Copernicus programme. Designed as a two-satellite constellation – Sentinel-2A and -2B – the Sentinel-2 mission carries an innovative wide swath high-resolution multispectral imager with 13 spectral bands for a new perspective of our land and vegetation. This information is used for agricultural and forestry practices and for helping manage food security. It also provides information on pollution in lakes and coastal waters. Images of floods, volcanic eruptions and landslides contribute to disaster mapping and help humanitarian relief efforts.

Watch the liftoff

Watch the replay of the #Sentinel2Go launch event