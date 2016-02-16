Free Search (3232 videos)
#Sentinel2Go launch event webcast
- Title #Sentinel2Go launch event webcast
- Released: 07/03/2017
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Replay of the #Sentinel2Go launch event at ESA’s European Space Operations Centre in Germany on 7 March 2017.
During the event, 100 selected social media players from all over Europe, official guests, ESA Earth observation experts and the new generation of Copernicus data users followed the launch in an informal and interactive setting. Exchanges took place around four thematic corners on: ‘Land and food security’, ‘Space technology, operations and business trends’, ‘Sea and coastal areas’ and ‘Cities and society’.
The event also included live feeds from the Main Control Room and from Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, French, Guiana – from where the Sentinel-2B satellite was launched.
Watch the liftoff
Watch the full replay of the Sentinel-2B launch coverage
