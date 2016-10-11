Free Search (3312 videos)
Earth from Space: special edition
- Title Earth from Space: special edition
- Released: 16/05/2017
- Length 00:09:05
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Discover more about our planet with the Earth from Space video programme. In this special edition, Chair of the DLR German Aerospace Center Executive Board, Pascale Ehrenfreund, and Director of ESA Earth Observation Programme, Josef Aschbacher, join the show to discuss their agencies’ complementary Earth observation activities.
