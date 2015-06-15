Free Search (3365 videos)
ESA press conference
- Title ESA press conference
- Released: 19/06/2017
- Length 01:18:37
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Replay of ESA media conference at the Paris Air and Space Show, 19 June 2017. Jan Woerner, ESA Director General and ESA directors discuss ‘Space 4.0’, an era in which the space sector evolves from being the preserve of the governments of a few spacefaring nations to a new reality, with an increased number of diverse space actors around the world, from public to private, from local to global, from academia to citizens.
