Thomas Pesquet au salon du Bourget
- Released: 23/06/2017
- Language French
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Français L'astronaute de l'ESA Thomas Pesquet, de retour sur terre, répond depuis le salon du Bourget aux questions à propos de la mission Proxima durant laquelle il a passé six mois à bord de la station spatiale internationale. Au cours de la mission, il a travaillé sur plus de 60 expériences scientifiques pour l'ESA, pour le CNES et pour les partenaires de l'ISS.
English ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who recently returned from the International Space Station, answers questions from the public at the Paris Air and Space Show 2017 about his six-month Proxima mission in which he took part in over 60 scientific experiments for ESA and France’s space agency CNES and the ISS partners.
