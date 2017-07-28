Free Search (3426 videos)
Vita liftoff replay
- Title Vita liftoff replay
- Released: 28/07/2017
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli, NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik and Roscosmos commander Sergey Ryazansky launched to the International Space Station on 28 July from Baikonur Cosmodrome on their Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft.
Paolo, Randy and Sergey will spend five months in space working and living on the International Space Station.
Follow Paolo and his mission via paolonespoli.esa.int and the mission blog for updates.
