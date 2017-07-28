ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli, NASA astronaut Randy Bresnik and Roscosmos commander Sergey Ryazansky launched to the International Space Station on 28 July from Baikonur Cosmodrome on their Soyuz MS-05 spacecraft.

Paolo, Randy and Sergey will spend five months in space working and living on the International Space Station.

Follow Paolo and his mission via paolonespoli.esa.int and the mission blog for updates.