Managing water resources
- Title Managing water resources
- Released: 28/08/2017
- Length 00:01:55
- Language English
- Footage Type Animation
- Copyright ESA/DLR
- Description
The need to grow food for an increasing population places huge demands on our limited water resources. Satellites can help to manage this precious resource for irrigation.
