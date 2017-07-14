Free Search (3477 videos)
VITA mission so far: first month
VITA mission so far: first month
Released: 16/09/2017
Length 00:02:34
Language English
ESA astronaut Paolo Nespoli is currently living and working on the International Space Station as part of his VITA mission. This video shows highlights from his first month.
The mission is part of ESA’s vision to use Earth-orbiting spacecraft as a place to live and work for the benefit of European society while using the experience to prepare for future voyages of exploration further into the Solar System.
Follow the VITA mission: http://blogs.esa.int/VITAmission/
Connect with Paolo during his six-month Vita mission via http://paolonespoli.esa.int
