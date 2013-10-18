Free Search (3585 videos)
Earth from Space: Amazon River
- Title Earth from Space: Amazon River
- Released: 01/12/2017
- Length 00:02:28
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web-TV virtual studios. In the 250th edition, the Sentinel-2A satellite takes us over northern Brazil where the Amazon River meets the Atlantic Ocean.
See also Earth from Space: Amazon River to download the image.
