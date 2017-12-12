Free Search (3609 videos)
Galileo 19-22 - liftoff replay
- Title Galileo 19-22 - liftoff replay
- Released: 12/12/2017
- Length 00:03:10
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA/CNES/Arianespace
- Description
Europe’s 19th, 20th, 21th and 22nd Galileo satellites lifted off from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana atop an Ariane 5 launcher.
