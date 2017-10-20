Free Search (3634 videos)
- Released: 02/01/2018
- Length 00:04:39
- Language English
- Footage Type TV Exchanges
- Copyright ESA
- Description
After a fruitful 2017 with many exciting launches and the end of some historic missions, ESA is ready for the year to come. 2018 will see the tenth anniversary of the International Space Station’s Columbus module and an ESA astronaut taking the helm of the ISS as commander. There will be more launches of new Earth observation and exploration satellites and ESA will venture to the innermost planet in our Solar System. 2018 will also mark the completion of the first part of the Copernicus constellation observing the Earth and of the full Galileo constellation, Europe’s own satellite navigation system.
