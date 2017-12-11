Free Search (3686 videos)
Carbon Cycle
- Title Carbon Cycle
- Released: 21/02/2018
- Length 00:03:20
- Language English
- Footage Type Animation
- Copyright ESA/Planetary Visions
- Description
As part of the way Earth works as a system, carbon is continuously passed between the ocean, the land and the atmosphere. This involves a range of different processes, some of which can be observed by satellites. Human activity is disturbing these natural processes and causing a rise in atmospheric carbon dioxide. Satellites and ESA’s Climate Change Initiative are helping to improve our understanding of the carbon cycle and its role in climate change.
Learn more about the Climate Change Initiative
