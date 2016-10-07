Free Search (3677 videos)
Earth from Space: Beijing
- Title Earth from Space: Beijing
- Released: 16/02/2018
- Length 00:02:40
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. With the Chinese calendar rolling over into a new year, the Sentinel-2 mission offers us a view of the country’s capital in this edition.
See also Earth from Space: Beijing to download the image.
