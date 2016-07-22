Free Search (3714 videos)
Earth from Space: Egg Island
- Title Earth from Space: Egg Island
- Released: 30/03/2018
- Length 00:02:13
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. Since it’s Easter, let’s have a look at a Sentinel-2 image of Egg Island – get it?
See also Earth from Space: Egg Island to download the image.
