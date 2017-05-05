Free Search (3706 videos)
Earth from Space: Netherlands ice
- Title Earth from Space: Netherlands ice
- Released: 23/03/2018
- Length 00:02:22
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. Sentinel-2 treats us to a view of rare ice in the Netherlands in this week's edition.
See also Earth from Space: Netherlands ice to download the image.
