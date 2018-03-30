Free Search (3734 videos)
Earth from Space: Henderson Island
- Title Earth from Space: Henderson Island
- Released: 20/04/2018
- Length 00:02:24
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. Ahead of Earth Day, this edition features a Sentinel-2 image showing a remote South Pacific island, which may look untouched by humans but is littered with tonnes of plastic.
See also Earth from Space: Henderson Island to download the image.
