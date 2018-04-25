Free Search (3746 videos)
Gaia second data release - replay
- Title Gaia second data release - replay
- Released: 25/04/2018
- Length 01:10:00
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Replay of ESA's 'Science is everywhere' media briefing at the Berlin Air and Space Show in Germany, on 25 April 2018. The highlight of the session was the reveal of the Gaia mission's second data release. Gaia is an ESA mission to survey more than one billion stars of our Galaxy and its local neighbourhood in order to build the most precise 3D map of the Milky Way and answer questions about its structure, origin and evolution.
