Earth from Space: Mount Mayon
- Title Earth from Space: Mount Mayon
- Released: 25/05/2018
- Length 00:02:36
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. In this edition Sentinel-1 takes us over one of the most active volcanoes in the world, Mount Mayon in the Philippines.
See also Earth from Space: Mount Mayon to download the image.
