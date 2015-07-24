Free Search (3837 videos)
Earth from Space: Australian crater
- Title Earth from Space: Australian crater
- Released: 29/06/2018
- Length 00:02:47
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. Ahead of Asteroid Day, Sentinel-2 takes us over central Australia to the site of a comet or meteorite impact some 140 million years ago.
See also Earth from Space: Australian crater to download the image.
