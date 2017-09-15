Free Search (3797 videos)
Earth from Space: Italian Alps and plains
- Title Earth from Space: Italian Alps and plains
- Released: 01/06/2018
- Length 00:02:24
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. In this week's edition, Sentinel-2 takes us over northern Italy, from the Alps and Lake Maggiore to the western outskirts of Milan.
See also Earth from Space: Italian Alps and plains to download the image.
