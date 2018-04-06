Free Search (3827 videos)
Earth from Space: Lake Huron
- Title Earth from Space: Lake Huron
- Released: 22/06/2018
- Length 00:02:21
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. In this edition, Sentinel-2A takes us over the second largest of the Great Lakes of North America.
See also Earth from Space: Lake Huron to download the image.
