Earth from Space: Mount Makalu
- Title Earth from Space: Mount Makalu
- Released: 15/06/2018
- Length 00:02:30
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. Sentinel-2 takes us over Mount Makalu in the Himalayas where Swedish explorer, mountaineer and climate campaigner, Carina Ahlqvist, led a climb this year.
See also Earth from Space: Mount Makalu to download the image.
