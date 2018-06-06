Free Search (3801 videos)
Horizons liftoff replay
- Title Horizons liftoff replay
- Released: 06/06/2018
- Length 00:01:00
- Language English
- Footage Type Live Footage
- Copyright ESA
- Description
At 11:12 GMT (13:12 CEST), 6 June 2018, ESA astronaut Alexander Gerst was launched into space alongside NASA astronaut Serena Auñón-Chancellor and Roscosmos commander Sergei Prokopyev in the Soyuz MS-09 spacecraft from Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.
