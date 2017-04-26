Here's a taste of what's in store on Asteroid Day 2018 − science, adventure and fun in our full, 2-hour webcast!

On Saturday, 30 June, watch live when scientists, mission planners, asteroid experts and astronauts from ESA, the European Southern Observatory and worldwide bring you the latest news and science from the work they do to help defend our planet.

Part of a full weekend of Asteroid Day activities, watch the ESA/ESO Asteroid Day webcast online, via esa.int/asteroidday live from the ESO Supernova planetarium in Garching, Germany, 30 June, 13:00 CEST start.

#PlanetaryDefenders

#SaferSpace

#AsteroidDay2018