Earth from Space: Valencia
- Title Earth from Space: Valencia
- Released: 20/07/2018
- Length 00:03:09
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Earth from Space is presented by Kelsea Brennan-Wessels from the ESA Web TV virtual studios. This week, Sentinel-2 takes us over the city of Valencia and its stunning blue coast.
See also Earth from Space: Valencia to download the image.
