Free Search (3873 videos)
What is an eclipse?
Loading...
DOWNLOAD MP4 (14.97 MB) SOURCE MP4 (92.80 MB)
- Title What is an eclipse?
- Released: 26/07/2018
- Length 00:01:46
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA
- Description
What is a lunar eclipse? What is a solar eclipse? This short video explains the difference between these regularly occurring events that can be observed from Earth.
For details of the 27 July total lunar eclipse and to find out if you can view it from your location, visit timeanddate.com
|
Rate this
|
Views
|
Comments
|
Share
|
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
|1422
|0
|