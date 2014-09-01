Free Search (3968 videos)
Aeolus quick steps to launch
- Title Aeolus quick steps to launch
- Released: 11/09/2018
- Length 00:03:06
- Language English
- Footage Type Music Clip
- Copyright Directed and realised by Stephane Corvaja, ESA; Realised and edited by Manuel Pédoussaut, Zetapress; Music by Hubrid - GALACTIC
- Description
This timelapse video shows ESA’s Aeolus satellite being prepared for liftoff. It includes shots from the cleanroom in France, its arrival by ship in French Guiana, preparations at Europe’s Spaceport in Kourou, roll out to the launch pad and, finally, liftoff on a Vega rocket on 22 August 2018. Aeolus carries one of the most sophisticated instruments ever to be put into orbit. The first of its kind, the Aladin instrument includes revolutionary laser technology to generate pulses of ultraviolet light that are beamed down into the atmosphere to profile the world’s winds – a completely new approach to measuring the wind from space.
