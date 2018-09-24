Free Search (3980 videos)
Altimetry explained
- Title Altimetry explained
- Released: 26/09/2018
- Length 00:03:13
- Language English
- Footage Type Interview
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
With the 25 Years of Progress in Radar Altimetry Symposium underway in the Azores, Dr Marcello Passaro from the Technical University of Munich joins ESA web TV to explain how satellite altimeters measure the height of the sea surface. This information is essential for monitoring sea-level rise.
