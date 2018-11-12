Free Search (4065 videos)
Title Discover Φ
Released: 13/11/2018
Length 00:05:37
Language English
Footage Type Documentary
Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
Description
A look back at the first day of ɸ-week, where among other things, participants express what ɸ means to them. Being held on 12–16 November at ESA’s Earth observation centre in Frascati, Italy, ɸ-week brings together emerging space investors, tech leaders, start-ups and entrepreneurs with the space scientists and Earth observation researchers who are developing the potential space business ideas of tomorrow.
