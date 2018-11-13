Free Search (4072 videos)
Φ-week and AI
- Title Φ-week and AI
- Released: 14/11/2018
- Length 00:04:48
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
The focus of the second day of ESA’s ɸ-week in Italy was on applying artificial intelligence to Earth observation, opportunities for launchers and Europe’s access to space, and a boot camp on space, food and energy.
