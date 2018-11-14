Free Search (4102 videos)
Φ-week highlights
Captions and subtitles are available (automatically generated by YouTube) -
select your language using the YouTube player controls.
A non-YouTube version is available using the 'download' and 'source' buttons below.
DOWNLOAD MP4 (42.46 MB) SOURCE MP4 (1.05 GB)
- Title Φ-week highlights
- Released: 16/11/2018
- Length 00:04:59
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
The weeklong event on New Space and the future technologies and practices in satellite Earth observation has come to a close. Let’s take a look at some of the ɸ-week highlights.
|
Rate this
|
Views
|
Comments
|
Share
|
Thank you for rating!
You have already rated this page, you can only rate it once!
|471
|0
|