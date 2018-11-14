Free Search (4082 videos)
Φ and citizen science
Φ and citizen science
14/11/2018
During ESA’s Φ-week on 12–16 November in Italy, Margaret Gold from the European Science Association talks about the advantages of citizens getting involved in providing data to support Earth observation.
