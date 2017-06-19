Free Search (4065 videos)
Talking ɸ
12/11/2018
00:02:04
English
Interview
ESA
Description
ɸ-week is underway at ESA’s centre for Earth observation in Italy. The event brings together emerging space investors, tech leaders, start-ups and entrepreneurs with the space scientists and Earth observation researchers who are developing the potential space business ideas of tomorrow. ESA Director General, Jan Wörner, talks about what ɸ means to him.
