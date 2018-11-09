Free Search (4053 videos)
What is space weather?
- Title What is space weather?
- Released: 06/11/2018
- Length 00:01:45
- Language English
- Footage Type Documentary
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Our star dominates the environment within our Solar System. Unpredictable and temperamental, the Sun has made life on the inner-most planets impossible, due to the intense radiation and colossal amounts of energetic material it blasts in every direction, creating the ever-changing conditions in space known as ‘space weather’.
