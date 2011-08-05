ESA is looking forward to another interesting year in 2019.

ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano will return to the International Space Station, in Science Cheops will look at exoplanets, while the EDRS-C satellite will start the era of super-fast data relay on orbit.

In Kourou preparation will go full speed for Vega-C, a more powerful version of ESA’s light weight launcher, also paving the way for future Ariane 6.

And in November in Spain at 'Space 19+', the Council at Ministerial level, ESA will propose to its Member States a bold vision for a strong Europe in Space.