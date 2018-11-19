Satellites bring immense benefits to everyone on Earth. From monitoring our changing planet and increasingly severe natural disasters, to providing resilient telecom networks and delivering services such as precise navigation that help economies grow and humans in need, satellites are the ‘eyes and ears’ in space that help us to help ourselves. Increasing opportunities in our fast-changing, interconnected world contrast with threats from climate change and an unpredictable environment, and cutting-edge space-based applications are part of the solution.

Now is the time for decisions.

Science & Exploration, Applications for Earth, Space Safety & Security and Enabling & Support – these are ESA’s four emblematic pillars of inspiration for Space19+, the Council at ministerial level in November 2019. This is a crucial opportunity to secure new investment to ensure Europe’s leadership in global space endeavours and bring the future down to all of us on Earth. ESA’s proposals range from hunting asteroids and the exploration of icy moons to 5G (5th generation) satellite-based communication for everyone. And did we mention we’re working hard to safeguard our planet? Discover more

