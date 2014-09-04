Free Search (4220 videos)
Earth from space: Lake Chad
- Title Earth from space: Lake Chad
- Released: 22/03/2019
- Length 00:02:50
- Language English
- Footage Type Interview
- Copyright ESA - European Space Agency
- Description
Marking World Water Day, this week's edition of the Earth from Space programme features Lake Chad at the southern edge of the Sahara, where water supplies are dwindling.
See also Lake Chad’s shrinking waters to download the image.
